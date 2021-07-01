Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (LON:BGEU)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.60 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.98). 638,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,100,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.60 ($1.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of £553.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

