Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post sales of $116.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.01 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $476.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $559.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of BAND opened at $137.92 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

