Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.31. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,912 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

