Bao Finance Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and $809,720.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,961.72 or 0.99467701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

