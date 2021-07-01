Barr E S & Co. Buys 25,396 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares during the quarter. Douglas Emmett comprises about 1.3% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned 0.31% of Douglas Emmett worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

