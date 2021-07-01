Barr E S & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 4.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $51,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

