Barr E S & Co. Has $17.42 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Barr E S & Co. cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,388 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of PacWest Bancorp worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,799. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

