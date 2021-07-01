Barr E S & Co. Has $24.52 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.9% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,973,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $23.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,212.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,311.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

