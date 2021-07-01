Barr E S & Co. Has $35.54 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 46,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

