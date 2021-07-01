Barr E S & Co. Has $85.98 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 6.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Markel worth $85,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

NYSE MKL traded up $26.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,213.32. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,202.23. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $881.00 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

