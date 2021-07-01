Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.9% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,959. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $198.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

