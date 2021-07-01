Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,575 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co. owned 1.49% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DHIL traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518. The company has a market capitalization of $533.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.55. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.21 and a one year high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

