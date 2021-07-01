Barr E S & Co. Sells 2,450 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 3.1% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of CarMax worth $39,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.89. 12,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,378. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

