Barr E S & Co. Sells 44,515 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.13. 11,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,546. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

