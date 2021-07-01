Barr E S & Co. Sells 600 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CHDN traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,402. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -346.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

