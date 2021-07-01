Barr E S & Co. Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,013 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $47.59. 12,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,486. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

