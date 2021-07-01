Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 708.60 ($9.26). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 695.20 ($9.08), with a volume of 2,073,210 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDEV shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 753.08 ($9.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,212.02.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

