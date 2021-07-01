Beam (BEAM) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $36.78 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,224,760 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

