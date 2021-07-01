Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.79

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.79 and last traded at $133.82, with a volume of 2656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,625 shares of company stock worth $16,324,728 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,993,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.