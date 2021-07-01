Beefy.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $982.36 or 0.02966926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $70.73 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00243264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00037899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

