Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $178,114.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00004028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 15,127,925 coins and its circulating supply is 6,205,406 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

