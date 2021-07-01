Berry Data Market Cap Achieves $1.98 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $93,166.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00170030 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,532.50 or 1.00021457 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

