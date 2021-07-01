Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €57.70 ($67.88) and last traded at €56.40 ($66.35). Approximately 7,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.00 ($65.88).

BDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.30 ($58.00).

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.56. The stock has a market cap of $572.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

