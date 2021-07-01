Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $2.80 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00132070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168787 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,098.75 or 0.99965056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,060,197 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

