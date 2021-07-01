Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Biotricity in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BTCY remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

