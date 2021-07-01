Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.58% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY remained flat at $$3.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 34,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,003. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

