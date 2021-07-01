Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.58% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY remained flat at $$3.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 34,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,003. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88.
Biotricity Company Profile
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.