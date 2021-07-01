Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $16.01. Bioventus shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 1,375 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $974.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

