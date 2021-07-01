Bitcoin Confidential Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $1,612.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00166289 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

