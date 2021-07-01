Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00363026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00143638 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

