BitcoiNote (BTCN) Reaches Market Cap of $85,411.26

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $85,411.26 and approximately $21.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,755,454 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

