BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,520,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,704,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,909,000 after buying an additional 644,009 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $3,246,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 74,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 123.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares during the last quarter.

BGY stock remained flat at $$6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,373. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

