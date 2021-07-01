BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,167,362 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,167,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,663,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Porch Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,956,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

