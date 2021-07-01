BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,106,109 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Quantum worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Insiders have sold a total of 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

