BlackRock Inc. Buys 24,644 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.17% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $877,269 over the last ninety days.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

