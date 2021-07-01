BlackRock Inc. Buys 94,388 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.16% of NN worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 610,702 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,457 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.36. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.61 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.