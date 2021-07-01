BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $21,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,662,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,066,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,344,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCARU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

