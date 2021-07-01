BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.05% of ShotSpotter worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $569.44 million, a PE ratio of 443.40, a PEG ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

