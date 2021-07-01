BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.02% of Century Casinos worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Century Casinos by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $397.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

