BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of MVB Financial worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.10. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

