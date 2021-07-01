BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.37% of SmartFinancial worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $362.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

