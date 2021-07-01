BlackRock Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.82% of Rush Enterprises worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.47. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

