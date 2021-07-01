BlackRock Inc. Has $21.05 Million Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.48% of Lawson Products worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $485.12 million, a P/E ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

