BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.60% of HBT Financial worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $476.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

