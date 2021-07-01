BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.59% of Transcat worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Transcat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRNS opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.07 million, a PE ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.