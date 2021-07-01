BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.82% of NextCure worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NextCure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NextCure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NextCure by 3,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

NextCure Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

