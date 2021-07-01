BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,408,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 86,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.92% of Globalstar worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Globalstar by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106,161 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

