BlackRock Inc. Sells 64,481 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.86% of Amarin worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amarin by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 2.25. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

