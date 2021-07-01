BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.49% of Newpark Resources worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 395,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.83.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

