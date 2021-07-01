BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $928.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 928 ($12.12) and last traded at GBX 928 ($12.12), with a volume of 161452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 923 ($12.06).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 892.60. The company has a market capitalization of £871.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash purchased 1,100 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62). Also, insider Merryn S. Webb purchased 1,768 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

