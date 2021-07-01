B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $560.10

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 560.10 ($7.32) and traded as high as GBX 577.20 ($7.54). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 573.20 ($7.49), with a volume of 1,886,391 shares trading hands.

BME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 560.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

